DC warns against sale of fertilizer at fixed rates

Mandi Bahauddin: Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Mandi Bahauddin, Sheikh Muhammad Iqbal, has said that agriculture is the backbone of the economy, and the prosperity of the farmers means the overall development of the country and without providing facilities to them, the dream of development in the agricultural sector could not be achieved.

Iqbal further said that the government was taking best steps to provide farmers the fertilizer at fixed prices, according to a statement on Saturday. Under the government policy, while protecting the interests of the farmers, no one would be allowed to sell expensive fertilizers and hoard it. On receipt of such complaints, arrests will also be made under the Price Act along with fines, he said and added: “Fertilizer is available in abundant quantity throughout the district and its supply is ongoing at the fixed price.”

All resources are being used to prevent smuggling and illegal hoarding of fertilizers. In this regard, actions are also being taken against illegal hoarding of fertilizers and wholesalers involved in this practice, according to DC. He directed the fertilizer dealers to display the fixed rates of fertistock of fertilizers stock.