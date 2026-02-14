A senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, has accused authorities of “criminal negligence” for a five-day delay in initiating proper medical treatment for Imran Khan’s eye condition, claiming that the obstruction is intended to cause maximum damage to his vision.
In a statement released on Sunday, Cheema pointed out that despite the former prime minister’s eye-related report being submitted to the Supreme Court five days ago, no official medical action has been initiated.
The senior PTI leader stressed that this deliberate delay in addressing Imran Khan’s eye health is unacceptable and the party will not tolerate any further lapses in providing care.
The organization is demanding that Imran Khan be immediately transferred to a hospital so that his eye treatment can commence without any further delay.