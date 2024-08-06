KARACHI (PPI): Diya Academy has returned home after a highly successful visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
According to a press released issued today, during the eight-day tour, the academy played football and futsal matches with TOT City Ombrak and several other clubs on various surfaces, including turf, grass, and futsal grounds.
The academy’s players participated in futsal matches and attended a two-day futsal workshop. This workshop was conducted by B license Ahmed Fahd, along with Richie Banks, who shared essential football and futsal tips with the boys’ players. City Football Club coach Richie Banks praised Diya Club captain Faris Hamad Zardari for his exceptional skills and leadership, which kept the team motivated and led to several victories.
The performances of goalkeeper Shanzay Saleem and Daniya Ansari were also outstanding. As a gesture of goodwill, souvenirs were exchanged between Diya Academy, TOT City Ombrak, and other clubs. Diya Academy’s Founder, Sadia Shaikh, and Vice President, Naila Shaikh, expressed their gratitude to M Nurain and Sidra for facilitating the successful tour.
They also extended an invitation to the clubs and coaches from Kuala Lumpur to visit Pakistan. The tour concluded with the Diya Club boys playing their final match against City Football Club, marking the end of an enriching and competitive experience.