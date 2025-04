News Ticker: Pakistan’s Blind Women’s Cricket Team Set for Historic Australian TourSCO Secretary General Commences Key Visit to PakistanCorps Investiture Ceremonies held to honour meritorious service of officers, soldiersImportant Meeting on Public-Private Partnership Between Sindh Government and IFCBalochistan’s NFC Share Doubles as PM Shehbaz Unveils Key ProjectsPakistan Halal Authority Launches National Certification Mark to Boost ExportsCM Sindh and Chairman PM’s Youth Program Agree on Providing Opportunities to YouthPakistan Interior Furniture Expo opens with over 100 brandsArmy Chief confers military honours on officers, soldiers in recognition of their exceptional valourHari Welfare Association Calls for Urgent Land Reforms to Aid Sindh’s Rural EconomyPakistan and UAE Forge Agricultural Partnership with MoU for Date Palm FestivalPIE, UNESCO lead consultations to reform Middle-Tier Education GovernanceGilani vows legislative support to boost investment, innovationSardar Rahim Appeals to People to Participate In Save Indus River RallyJI Balochistan Urges Humane Deportation Policy for Afghan RefugeesLord Wajid Khan Strengthens UK-Pakistan Ties with Meeting in IslamabadPakistan and UK Vow to Boost Counter-Terrorism CooperationCM Unveils Rs15 Billion Relief Package for Punjab Wheat FarmersUK Eyes Pakistan as $2 Trillion Economy, Keen to Boost Investment: Jane MarriottIran Pledges Support to Pakistan After Tragedy in Sistan ProvinceHail size increased in Islamabad due to temperature contrast: Met officeKuwait Extends Oil Credit Facility to Pakistan for Two More YearsMurad Criticizes Punjab Over TP Link Canal as Sindh Faces Water CrisisKachnar trees bring spring beauty, seasonal income to Islamabad, alleviate seasonal allergiesGovt Plans Robust Ties with Gulf Nations in Counter-Narcotics EffortBanana Waste to Textile Revolution: Pakistan Targets Eco-Friendly Industrial ShiftDeputy Chairman Senate emphasis on promotion of tourism, investment in PakistanPM Shehbaz Sharif Pledges Crackdown on Human Traffickers After Boat TragedyHeatwave To Persist in Sindh, South Punjab and Balochistan, Rain in IslamabadSPLA Reviews Rally’s Arrangments To Be Organized on April 22SCO Secretary General arrives tomorrow on two-day visit to PakistanPakistan and Turkey Pledge to Boost Scientific Ties Amid Gaza TensionsNational Housing Policy 2025 Draft Unveiled to Tackle Urban Migration and Housing ShortagePakistan and China Join Forces to Boost Gwadar’s Aquaculture IndustryCTD Nabs Key SRA Member in Karachi Counterterrorism OperationStrict Crackdown on Traffic Violations in SindhInauguration of Cancer Center at Dow University by Sindh CMExpats Praise Government’s Pro-Investment Initiatives at ConventionGovernor House Doors Opened for Overseas Pakistanis: TessoriSenate body reviews Govt Reforms, Institutional RestructuringOver 961,000 Undocumented Afghans Exit Pakistan Amid Ongoing Repatriation Effort5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pakistan and AfghanistanPakistan Embarks on Digital Transformation Journey, Empowering YouthPakistan, China agree to deepen multilateral cooperation in maritime domainAgreement on Promoting Trade in Meeting with KATI PresidentDhabeji Special Economic Zone: A Significant Development in Sindh’s EconomyJustice Ali Baqar Najafi takes oath as SC judgeOverseas Pakistanis Brain Gain, Not Brain Drain: COASCDA Chairman directs to computerise, digitise ICT, CDA recordsPolice arrest accused, recover narcoticsMassive rent hike by Cantonment Board Abbottabad triggers traders’ outcryUmerkot By-Elections: GDA Leader Criticizes Opponents StronglyVisit of District and Sessions Judge and Regional Director Ombudsman to Civil Hospital GhotkiHEMS Expo in Lahore to Host Over 860 Foreign Delegates from Global MarketsPSX Index Drops 755 Points Amid Broad-Based Selling PressureRupee Maintains Against Major Currencies in Open MarketFarhan Joins Elite Club with Four T20 Centuries in a MonthUsman Tariq’s Bowling Action Under Scrutiny in PSLPakistan condemns Israeli attack on Baptist Hospital in GazaSukkur Nominated for Prestigious Global Water AwardFour Pakistanis among 11 dead as migrant boat sinks off Libyan coastSenate body reviews critical educational initiatives, developmental projects, legislative proposalsGovt’s Anti-Electricity Theft Campaign Yields Rs152.54 Billion in RecoveriesCDA Urged to Fully Operationalize Electric Bus RouteAnti-Crime Operations by Karachi Police Results In Arrest Of 546 SuspectsCity Islamabad App Revolutionizes Access to Over 150 Citizen ServicesJam Kamal Encourages Balochistan Agri Graduates Before China Training JourneyOfficer Dismissed Over Alleged Harassment of British-Kashmiri WomanPakistan Railways on Fast Track to Modernization with IFC CollaborationDeputy Chairman Senate reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with EUDecision to Establish First International Airport in Azad KashmirUS Political Councelor, PTI Senator discuss matters of mutual interest12 units of Hurriyat Conference Withdraws from Kashmir Independence MovementThe political party Jammu Kashmir Mass Movement, led by Farida Behenji, who is imprisoned in Tihar Jail, has also distanced itself from the Hurriyat Conference Ali Geelani group.CDA Chairman announces to launch App to provide citizens with easy access to beautiful plantsPakistan Bait-ul-Mal Tackles Challenges: Leadership Meets to Enhance Social SafetyPakistan, Japan explore strategic, workforce cooperationPakistan Urges Global Action Against Israeli Actions in GazaHeatwave Persists Across Sindh, South Punjab, and BalochistanILO Expands Chemical Safety Initiative in Pakistan’s Textile SectorPrime Minister Hails Surge In RemittancesKarachi Cattle Market Set to Open on April 19Balochistan’s Path Forward: Federal Minister Urges Dialogue Over ProtestsHaroon Akhtar Emphasizes Transparency in Appointments of CEOs and Board Members in Key SectorsAyaz Sadiq Urges Global Image Revamp for PakistanLand Mine Explosion Claims LifePresident Zardari Condemns Mastung Blast Near Constabulary VehicleTragic Highway Collisions Claim 13 Lives, Leave Many InjuredGerman Embassy donates Rs3.2 million generated from Christmas Charity Market 2024Rapid Repatriation: Over 954,000 Afghan Nationals Leave PakistanChagai Levies and Police Nab Alleged Dacoit in Joint OperationPeshawar Zalmi Owner Javed Afridi Rejects Pepsi OfferHBAC Members greet Chairman Senate for being elected as founding Chairman ISCNational Symposium Unites Health Leaders to Propel Universal Health CoveragePakistan Sets Stage for Textile Innovation at International ExhibitionNaval chief inaugurates new block at PN HospitalCM Vows to Strengthen Primary Health Care to Achieve Universal CoverageCommuters demand full activation of electric bus route from PIMS to GolraSeveral cargo trucks looted at Quetta-Chaman highwayMastung Explosion Claims Lives of Three Balochistan Constabulary Personnel; 20 Injured13 Killed in Road Accidents near Sheikhupura