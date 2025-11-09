The Meteorological Department has forecast on Thursday that the country will generally experience dry weather, while the intensity of cold will increase in the mountainous areas.
There are chances of light fog and smog in the plain areas of Punjab, which could potentially affect visibility and air quality.
This morning, the temperatures in major urban centers were recorded as follows: Islamabad and Muzaffarabad eight degrees Celsius, Lahore seventeen, Karachi eighteen, Peshawar nine, Quetta three, and Gilgit two degrees Celsius.
According to the weather forecast for Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the weather is expected to remain cold and dry in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla, while Jammu will have dry weather.
The morning temperatures in these areas were as follows: Srinagar, Pulwama, and Shopian two degrees, Jammu eleven, Leh minus three, while Anantnag and Baramulla were at three degrees Celsius.
These conditions indicate a seasonal shift as the country transitions into the winter season.