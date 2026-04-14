﻿Dry weather across the country, heat forecast in plain areas

The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of primarily dry weather conditions in most parts of the country, while day temperatures will increase in plain areas.

On Wednesday morning, mercury readings in major urban centers recorded 13 degrees Celsius in Islamabad and Quetta, 22 in Lahore, 26 in Karachi, and 18 degrees Celsius in Peshawar. Further north, 9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Gilgit, 8 in Murree, and 14 degrees Celsius in Muzaffarabad.

Regarding Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the meteorological forecast indicates dry weather in Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramulla, Anantnag, and Shopian. However, hot and dry weather is expected in Jammu.

Morning temperature measurements for the region recorded 8 degrees Celsius in Srinagar and Shopian, 17 in Jammu, and 7 degrees Celsius in Pulwama, Baramulla, and Anantnag.