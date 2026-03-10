﻿Dry weather across the country, possibility of rain with thunder and hailstorm in northern areas

The National Meteorological Department has predicted rain with thunder and possible hailstorms in most of the northern areas of the country, while the weather is expected to remain mostly dry in other areas.

According to the forecast made by the Meteorological Department today, partly cloudy weather is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Potohar region, and Kashmir, with rain expected in a few places during this period.

For the remaining parts of the country, the forecast indicates a possibility of mostly dry weather.

According to the temperatures recorded in major urban centers this morning, Islamabad was at twenty degrees Celsius, while both Lahore and Karachi were at twenty-two degrees Celsius. Peshawar recorded nineteen, Quetta fourteen, Gilgit eleven, Murree eight, and Muzaffarabad thirteen degrees Celsius.

In illegally Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Meteorological Department’s forecast, partly cloudy skies with strong winds and a chance of rain are expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla.

For Leh, forecasters have indicated the possibility of partly cloudy weather with rain and snowfall in the mountains.

Temperatures in the region this morning were recorded as follows: Srinagar, Shopian, and Baramulla at eight degrees Celsius, Jammu at twenty, and Leh at minus four. Pulwama and Anantnag recorded seven degrees Celsius.