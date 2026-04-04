﻿Dry weather in most parts of the country while rain and thunderstorms are forecast for upper regions

Dry weather is forecast for most parts of the country, while rain with strong winds and thunderstorms are predicted for the upper regions.

According to the forecast made by the Meteorological Department today, there is a possibility of unstable weather at a few places in North-Western Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and its adjacent hilly areas during the afternoon and evening hours.

In contrast, the forecast for most parts of the country is that the weather will remain dry for the next twelve hours.

Significant differences in temperature were recorded in major urban centers this morning. Karachi was the warmest at 23 degrees Celsius, followed by Lahore at 17, Peshawar at 13, Muzaffarabad at 12, while Islamabad and Gilgit both recorded 10 degrees. Quetta was cool at 8 degrees, and Murree was the coldest at 5 degrees Celsius.

In occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and thunderstorms is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla.

According to temperatures recorded from the region this morning, the temperature in Leh was minus 2 degrees Celsius, while Jammu recorded 15 degrees. Srinagar, Anantnag, and Shopian were all at 4 degrees, while Pulwama and Baramulla were at 3 degrees Celsius.