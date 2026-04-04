﻿Easter gives the message of love, tolerance, and mutual respect, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the festival of Easter gives a universal message of love, tolerance, and mutual respect. He confirmed today that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is continuing its series of practical measures to protect the rights and welfare of minority communities, and he also appealed to unite to end animosity from society and promote peace.

The Mayor made this statement while extending heartfelt congratulations to the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.

He said that this religious festival gives a universal message of love, tolerance, and mutual respect.

Barrister Wahab described the region of Karachi and Sindh as a long-standing symbol of tolerance and interfaith harmony.

His message also acknowledged the significant contributions made by the Christian community towards the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

He stressed that religious harmony and brotherhood are the foundation of a strong and peaceful society.

The Mayor said that all citizens equally share in the joys of Easter with their Christian compatriots.

He concluded his remarks with an appeal for collective efforts to promote love, peace, and unity to eradicate hatred from society.