ECP de-notifies Imran from NA-95 Mianwali seat

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday de-notified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from the seat of the National Assembly.

The ECP has declared the National Assembly seat NA-95 Mianwali vacant and issued a notification in this regard. Last Friday, the ECP declared former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan disqualified in the Toshakhana reference.

The four-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja announced its verdict on Friday at ECP Secretariat in the Toshakhana reference filed against PTI Chairman Imran Khan declaring his National Assembly seat vacant.

The decision which was made last month by the five-member ECP bench was unanimous. However, the verdict was announced by a four-member bench today as the ECP Punjab member Babar Hassan Bharwana could not attend the commission’s proceedings as he was not feeling well.

According to the verdict, Imran Khan committed dishonesty and the commission has ordered criminal proceedings against him under Article 63(1)(P). The verdict says that Imran submitted a false declaration to the Election Commission and lied in his annual returns.

The verdict says that some of the gifts retained from Toshakhana were concealed in his assets. It says that Imran has been declared disqualified for the current term of assembly and has been de-seated as a member of the National Assembly.