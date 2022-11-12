Ex-husband awarded death sentence in Wajiha murder case

RAWALPINDI:A local court on Saturday awarded death sentence to primary accused Rizwan Habib in the murder case of Pakistani-American Wajiha Swati. The additional district and session’s court announced the verdict with four senior officials of the United States (US) Embassy and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) team present in the court.

The verdict maintained that an American woman was called to Pakistan and killed on the pretext of settling a property dispute worth billions of rupees. The main culprit, Swati’s former husband, was sentenced to ten years in prison on charges of kidnapping sentenced to death on charges of murder and has a fine of Rs500, 000. Rizwan’s father Haritullah was sentenced to seven years in prison for desecrating the corpse and was fined Rs100, 000. Zahid and Rashida, the other accused, were acquitted due to a lack of evidence.