Karachi: The Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) reported the closing exchange rates for major currencies on January 22, 2026, reflecting a stable foreign exchange market with minor fluctuations in buying and selling rates. The U.S. dollar was recorded at a buying rate of 280.37 and a selling rate of 281.01, while the euro was noted at 327.63 for buying and 330.66 for selling.
According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the British pound saw a buying rate of 376.47 and a selling rate of 379.98. The Japanese yen was listed at 1.75 for buying and 1.81 for selling. In the Middle Eastern currencies, the United Arab Emirates dirham was recorded at 76.53 for buying and 77.30 for selling, and the Saudi riyal at 74.83 for buying and 75.42 for selling.
The rates, provided by ECAP, serve as a point of reference for the market and are published for informational purposes.
The post Exchange Rates in Pakistan Show Stability with Slight Variations in Major Currencies appeared first on Pakistan Business News.