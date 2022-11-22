Factory producing counterfeit fertilizers sealed in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: CIA police and agriculture department team on Tuesday sealed a factory manufacturing fake fertilizers in Nawabshah.

CIA in-charge Mubeen Parhiyar said that in collaboration with agriculture department team, the police raided the factory in Nawabshah which was producing fake fertilizers. He said that raiding team sealed off the factory and arrested two accused.

Parhiyar said that the team recovered 400 sacks of counterfeit fertilizers and the material used in their production. He informed that the CIA was tipped about the factory, on which they launched a raid.