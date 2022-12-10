Father of five mauled to death by stray dogs

KARACHI: Another administration’s incompetence highlighted when a father of five children died following a pack of stray dogs attacked him in Narowal on Saturday.

Muhammad Zakariya was passing through a street when he was taken down by the dogs. The only bread-earner of the family was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition but could not survive.

Local residents have demanded of the authorities to take action against the stray dogs. The district administration is unmoved despite a number of incidents of dog bites were reported recently.