On the instructions of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Reserve Police teams are actively engaged in rescue and relief work for flood victims in Swat.
Under Commandant Riaz Nazir Gara”s supervision, the force is working in multiple affected regions. Officer Maria”s team has already rescued numerous individuals, and medical personnel are providing immediate medical attention to the injured. Following the Minister”s orders, the affected people have been moved to safer locations.
Minister Naqvi commended the dedication of Commandant Gara, Officer Maria, and their teams. He mandated suitable housing and three daily meals for the displaced families.
Naqvi emphasized the force”s solidarity with those suffering, urging personnel to care for the victims as they would their own relatives.