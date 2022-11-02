First Lady for early diagnosis to up Pakistan’s 50 percent breast cancer survival rate

Islamabad: The First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Wednesday said one in nine women in Pakistan faced the risk of breast cancer and stressed early diagnosis as the best way to recovery.

Speaking at the breast cancer awareness event held here at Health Services Academy, she said 90,000 to 100,000 women in Pakistan suffered breast cancer every year and expressed concern that the survival rate of the country touched 50 percent compared to 80 percent in the developed world.

Begum Alvi pointed out that late diagnosis of breast cancer resulted in an increased mortality rate and also led to high costs of treatment. She mentioned the breast cancer awareness campaign launched from the platform of the Presidency for the last four years, which she said, helped in educating a large number of the population.

In this regard, she said programmes through television, radio, newspapers, and social media were conducted for mass awareness about breast cancer.

She said in 13 hospitals in Sindh, eight in Punjab, three in Islamabad, five in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and three in Balochistan were providing free-of-cost mammography facilities.

Begum Alvi said according to the estimates by Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, the number of patients suffering from breast cancer doubled in the country.

She advised women to practice self-examination every month to rule out any chances of breast cancer. She said although breast cancer was common in women, however, in a few cases, men with a family history of breast cancer could also suffer from the disease.