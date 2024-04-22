Flour price in Lahore declines by Rs5 per kg

LAHORE: The price of flour has been reduced by Rs5 per kg by Chakki Ata Association in Lahore on Monday.

The association reduced the flour prices following a decrease in wheat rates. It also slashed the price of flour by Rs 5 per kilogram, from Rs 170 to Rs 165 per kilogram.

However, the flour mills’ flour price dropped by Rs 25 per kg, taking the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag from Rs 2,800 to Rs 2,300. A 10-kilogram flour bag will now cost Rs 1,100, down from Rs 1,400.

The reduction in flour prices comes after the rate of wheat, which was previously selling for Rs 5,000 per maund has dropped to Rs 3,300 per maund.

It may be noted that on April 4, per kg flour price in Karachi dropped by Rs16 in the city’s wholesale market. The per kg flour is being sold at Rs106 per kg in Karachi’s wholesale market, after a drop in per kg wheat by Rs5 to Rs87 in the city.