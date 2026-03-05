Karachi: The latest figures from the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan reveal fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, with the US dollar and euro experiencing slight variances. The US dollar buying rate is listed at 279.63, while the selling rate is at 280.45. The euro's buying rate is 324.30, with a selling rate of 327.81.

According to Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, other currencies such as the British pound and Japanese yen also showed changes. The British pound's buying rate stands at 372.95, and the selling rate at 376.75. The Japanese yen was recorded with a buying rate of 1.74 and a selling rate of 1.81. Additionally, the exchange rates for the United Arab Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal were noted at 75.98 and 74.21 for buying, with selling rates at 76.99 and 75.17, respectively. The interbank exchange rate for USD showed a buying rate of 279.41 and a selling rate of 279.61.

These fluctuations in currency exchange rates are crucial for traders and businesses engaged in international transactions, impacting the cost of imports and exports. The data reflects ongoing dynamics in the foreign exchange market, influenced by various economic factors both domestically and internationally.

The post Foreign Exchange Rates Fluctuate as USD and Euro Show Variability appeared first on Pakistan Business News.