FPCCI and Pakistan Consul General in Shanghai Urge Investment in Value-Added Sectors to Shift Export Dynamics with China

Karachi: In a strategic effort to enhance trade relations with China, Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, the Senior Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), met with Shahzad Ahmed, the Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai. The central focus of the meeting was the necessity of targeted investments in value-added sectors to transform Pakistan's export composition to China.

According to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, both representatives identified significant opportunities within Pakistan's agriculture and food sectors. They highlighted the need for investments in processing, packaging, and quality control to move from exporting raw products to value-added goods. Mr. Magoon emphasized the importance of capital investments in cold chains, certification labs, and branding, alongside conducting comprehensive market research to pinpoint high-demand items in China. He urged alignment in farming practices with Chinese requirements, supported by modern agricultural techniques and post-harvest facilities.

Discussions also pointed out the necessity for improved packaging, branding, and quality standards to enhance the competitiveness of Pakistani goods in the Chinese market. The meeting reviewed opportunities in information technology, stressing the importance of investments in digital infrastructure, skills training, and technology parks for promoting IT exports and software development collaborations.

A significant topic was the delayed progress of the Naphtha Cracker Plant project due to financing issues on the Chinese side. Both parties stressed the importance of resolving these obstacles, given the project's strategic role in Pakistan's industrial and petrochemical sector growth.

His Excellency Shahzad Ahmed praised FPCCI's trade diplomacy efforts and promised comprehensive support from the Consulate General in Shanghai. He affirmed China's strategic partnership with Pakistan and the potential long-term benefits of increased collaboration between the two countries' business communities.

Mr. Magoon reaffirmed FPCCI's dedication to strengthening Pakistan-China trade relations through increased investment and cooperation in key sectors. The consistent message was clear: investing in value addition is essential for transforming Pakistan's export mix to China.