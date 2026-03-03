Karachi: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has made a formal request to the Directorate General of Trade Organizations (DGTO) at the Ministry of Commerce for a 50% reduction in the fees required for amending the Memorandum and Articles of Association specifically for Women Chambers. The call aims to alleviate financial burdens on women-owned businesses, which represent a significant portion of the country's demographic.
According to Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the proposal was put forth by FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, who emphasized the necessity of immediate financial relief for these organizations. The request follows a recent notification that set the amendment fee at PKR 100,000 for all trade bodies. FPCCI clarified that these amendments are not voluntary but are mandated to comply with new regulatory directives from the DGTO.
The FPCCI has received numerous appeals from Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry across Pakistan, seeking financial relief from the newly imposed fees. Mr. Sheikh highlighted that these chambers operate with limited financial resources, primarily dependent on membership fees, yet they play a critical role in fostering women entrepreneurship and business development.
Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Senior Vice President of FPCCI, echoed the need for a 50% waiver, stating that it would aid Women Chambers in meeting regulatory requirements while continuing their essential work in empowering women entrepreneurs. This measure aligns with the government's broader objectives of promoting women empowerment and inclusive economic growth.
