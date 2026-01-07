Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday underscored the urgent need to address the pressing socio-economic and environmental challenges confronting South Punjab, including the aftermath of recent floods and the persistent problem of smog.
The commitment was made during a high-level meeting with Makhdum Syed Ahmed Mahmood at his residence in Lahore. The discussion was also attended by Syed Ali Qasim Gilani and Makhdum Syed Murtaza Mahmud, a Member of the National Assembly.
The political figures deliberated on a range of critical subjects, including the prevailing political situation in the country and specific regional development priorities.
A key focus of the conversation was the ongoing post-flood rehabilitation process and the significant health and environmental impacts of severe smog affecting the populace.
The participants also reviewed current and future development initiatives aimed at improving public welfare and living standards across the region.
Concluding the talks, the Chairman Senate reaffirmed his dedication to supporting measures that promote equitable growth and effectively cater to the fundamental needs of the people in South Punjab.