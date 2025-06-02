World No Tobacco Day is being observed today, focusing on the theme “Unmasking the Appeal: Exposing Industry Tactics on Tobacco and Nicotine Products.” The day aims to bring global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable death and disease it causes.
This annual observance seeks to educate the public about the dangers of tobacco use. Organizers emphasize the importance of understanding and countering the tactics employed by the tobacco industry to attract users.
World No Tobacco Day serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle against tobacco-related health issues and the need for continued awareness and action.