GSP Plus facility played vital role in Pakistan- EU trade growth: Commerce Minister

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment, Syed Naveed Qamar met with the Executive Vice President of EU Commission and EU Trade Commissioner Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Brussels on Friday.

The Commerce Minister was joined by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Dr Asad Majeed Khan, says a press release received here Friday from Brussels. During his meeting with Mr Valdis Dombrovskis, the Minister underscored that the GSP Plus facility had been mutually beneficial and played an important role in the growth of trade between the two sides.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment towards the effective implementation of GSP Plus-related international Conventions and hoped that the new scheme would continue to focus on its primary aims of sustainable development, good governance and poverty alleviation without overburdening the partner countries with fresh conditionalities.

The Minister conveyed Pakistan’s desire to diversify its export portfolio to the EU by creating linkages between trade and investment. Naveed Qamar stressed that investment from the EU in manufacturing and agro-food sectors will help Pakistan diversify its exports to EU in a sustainable manner. While highlighting the importance of Pakistan-EU trade and investment relations, Vice President Dombrovskis, reaffirmed EU Commission’s interest in further strengthening this partnership.