﻿Heavy Rains and Hailstorm Forecast, Sindh Government Issues Alert

The Sindh government has placed all relevant departments on high alert in anticipation of heavy rains and potential hailstorms across several districts, while residents of low-lying areas have been advised to take precautionary measures.

According to a statement issued today by Sharjeel Inam Memon, rain is forecasted in Sukkur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Larkana, and Qambar Shahdadkot, with a possibility of hailstorms in some places.

The Meteorological Department has indicated that this spell of rain could intensify on April 6, prompting the provincial administration to step up its preparations.

Mr. Memon stated that in light of the potential weather situation, authorities are ensuring effective drainage arrangements in urban centers.

Proactive measures are also being taken to protect vulnerable structures and to prevent potential damage to standing agricultural crops.

Relevant departments have been instructed to keep the drainage systems fully functional and to be prepared to respond promptly to any emergency situation.

The Sindh government has fully mobilized its district administrations, municipal bodies, rescue services, and other related organizations to provide all possible assistance to the public.

A public advisory has been issued, especially for people in low-lying areas, advising them to avoid unnecessary travel during the anticipated rainfall.

Additionally, special guidance and support are being provided to the farming community to enable them to take timely measures to protect their crops.

The Government of Sindh has assured its solidarity with the farmers, and has confirmed that an effective strategy is being formulated to address any potential agricultural losses.