﻿HRCP observes fifth death anniversary of IA Rehman, holds ceremony, pays tribute

HRCP today held a ceremony to pay tribute to eminent journalist and public intellectual IA Rehman on his fifth death anniversary

Rehman, who passed away on 12 April 2021, was described by the Commission as a strong and incomparable advocate for fundamental freedoms and democratic principles.

His long-standing association with HRCP is defined by decades of leadership and guidance in several senior capacities.

The esteemed rights activist served the organisation as its director for a tenure of 18 years and held the pivotal position of secretary-general for a further eight years.

Until his death, Rehman continued to serve as the commission’s honorary spokesperson for five years, providing his counsel and representing its mission.

In its commemoration, the HRCP reiterated its unwavering commitment to advancing the human rights causes and peace movements that were central to Rehman”s life”s work.