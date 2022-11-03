IBA test pass candidates protest in Larkana, Naundero

LARKANA:Candidates of Dokri and Bakrani talukas who claimed to have passed IBA Sukkur test for the posts of Primary School Teachers (PSTs and Junior Elementary School Teachers (JESTs), each post of BPS-14, held two separate protest demonstrations at Jinnah Bagh in Larkana and in front of Bhutto House in Naundero where PPP MPA and Ladies Wing head is also staying demanding offer letters.

They shouted slogans while holding large banners in favour of their demands. While talking to newsmen, candidates Sadam Junejo, Mansoor Ali Mangi, Asmat Ansari, Farman Katpar, Awais Bhutto, Mansoor Mangi and others alleged that they obtained 50 to 80% marks almost a year ago but they have not yet been given offer letters either in 1st phase or in second phase which is injustice despite repeated assurances and sheer violation of establishing good governance in education sector.

They alleged that the District Education Officer (Primary) who is also holding the dual charge of Deputy Director School Education simultaneously, Gul Sher Soomro, is distributing offer letters on political grounds without taking into consideration merit and they also accused him of hiding proper taluka-wise vacancies (SNE) in the district which is highhandedness on his part.

They further alleged that Soomro is not disclosing 500 vacant seats of Taluka Dokri for which offer letters to us have been denied by him. They said that if they go to his office to obtain offer letters due to their merit then he is calling the police for harassing us. They also accused his front man clerk Gulshan Bugti of cheating, using unfair means and killing merit. They demanded immediate stern legal action and inquiry against the hidden posts and issuance of offer letters purely on merit to end unrest among them.