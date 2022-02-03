IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan chaired a plenary session on investigation and operations matters at Central Police Office 

Lahore, February 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that upgradation of investigative matters based on modern technology is one of the top priorities of Punjab Police. The number of investigation officers will be increased in proportion to the number of cases to balance the workload in police stations.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed the RPOs and DPOs to ensure special focus and resources on operations as well as investigation wing and run official matters in accordance with modern practice. IG Punjab said that refresher courses should be conducted in line with modern requirements to accelerate capacity of investigation officers.

IGP emphasised upon investigation officers to pay special attention to each case. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that modern professional training would be imparted for timely completion of challan and safe archiving and presentation of evidence in a scientific manner so that the investigation officers could perform their duties effectively.

IG Punjab said that the real formula for crime control is to convict the culprits through best investigation of the cases and Punjab Police is taking preferential measures in this regard. He expressed these views while presiding over a plenary session on Investigation and Operations matters at the Central Police Office here today.

Instructing the officers, IG Punjab said that the investigation officers should perform their duties with utmost diligence and with the help of modern forensic science so that the process of rooting out criminals and provision of justice to the citizens could be expedited.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the number of investigation officers would be increased in proportion to the number of cases registered in the police stations of each region and district of the province for reducing unnecessary burden of cases on the investigation officers.

He said that the performance of the investigation section of all the districts would be reviewed in a meeting to be held on a monthly basis. Additional IG Operations, Additional IG Investigation, DIG Operations and DIG Investigation along with other officers were present at this occasion.

