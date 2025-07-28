The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan initiated several key information technology and digital transformation programs under the Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) project at a launch event in Islamabad.
The event, held at the Jinnah Convention Center, was attended by government representatives, university officials, educators, pupils, and other interested parties.
A team from the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) was present, showcasing the institution”s backing for national advancements in online learning. The group comprised Dr. Amna Mahmood, In-Charge Female Campus; Dr. Rukhsana Tariq, Student Advisor; Dr. Hameeda Akhtar, Deputy Student Advisor; Dr. Aaliya Shahzadi from CIRBS; and supporting personnel. Approximately 300 pupils from the faculties of Management Sciences, Economics, and Languages also participated.
The launch signifies a major advancement in modernizing tertiary education through unified digital platforms. IIUI”s presence highlighted its dedication to achieving HEC”s goal of a transparent, effective, and forward-thinking educational setting.