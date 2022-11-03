Imran, six PTI men injured in long march container attack

WAZIRABAD:Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and six other PTI leaders were injured while a man was killed when a gunman opened fire on Khan’s container during the long march near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad on Thursday.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar told media that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was injured in a targeted attack during long march. Other PTI leaders, including Senator Faisal Javed, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Ahmed Chatta and Umar Dar, were among the injured. A party worker, Muazzam Nawaz, was killed in the attack. Khan was shifted to Shaukat Khanum Hospital Lahore where he was being treated.

Imran reportedly suffered injuries in his leg but was said to be out of danger. The attacker, who was arrested following the incident, said in a video that his target was Imran Khan only. In his initial statement, the alleged attacker said that he suddenly decided to assassinate Imran Khan because he was misleading people.

The attacker also said that no one is behind his act, adding that he has done this alone. Party leader Fawad Chaudhry said it was a ‘targeted attack’. A number of PTI supporters held a protest demonstration outside the resident of Peshawar Corps Commander after their party chairman Imran Khan was injured in an attack on his convoy during the long march. Later, they marched toward the Chief Minister’s Office and then dispersed.

Pakistan Army strongly condemned firing incident on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar said. In a statement issued by the media wing of the military, it extended sincere prayers for precious life lost and speedy recovery and wellbeing of Chairman PTI Imran Khan and all those injured in this unfortunate incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Dr Arif Alvi have strongly condemned the incident of firing on PTI’s long march in Gujranwala on Thursday. In a statement, the Prime Minister directed the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to immediately seek report about the incident from Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police of Punjab.

In his tweet, President Dr Arif Alvi prayed for the speedy recovery of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other injured people. The President also expressed condolences to the family of a deceased political worker. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a statement, also condemned the firing incident on PTI long march. She said it is a sensitive matter and speculations should be avoided.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already sought the primary report from the authorities concerned. The Information Minister assured that federal government will provide all possible assistance to the provincial government. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also condemned the firing incident in Gujranwala and sought the report from authorities concerned.