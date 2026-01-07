Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nafisa Shah has said that the legacy of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is “a living cry for democracy, dignity, and justice,” as the party reaffirmed its commitment to his core ideals on his birth anniversary.
In a statement on Monday, Shah clarified that PPP workers are renewing their commitment to the principles for which the party’s founder lived and ultimately sacrificed his life.
She credited Bhutto’s five-year tenure as prime minister with historic achievements, including the implementation of Pakistan’s 1973 constitution and the restoration of the country’s democratic and constitutional framework.
According to Shah, Bhutto laid the foundation for nation-building through extensive social, political, and economic reforms that empowered laborers and peasants.
The former prime minister was also recognized for broadening Pakistan’s diplomatic horizons and strengthening its strategic confidence globally.
Shah emphasized that Bhutto always maintained the stance that the source of power is the people, a philosophy she described as central to his enduring influence today.