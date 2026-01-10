Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has stressed that after the “War of Truth”, the global value and prestige of the Pakistani passport has significantly increased, crediting this and the country’s stability to the tireless efforts of the Prime Minister and the Field Marshal.
He expressed these views today while addressing the 8th Annual Pakistan Edible Oil
as the chief guest, where he praised the country’s armed forces for defeating an enemy many times their size and proving that Pakistan’s defense is in strong hands.Conference
Mr. Tessori declared that this victory, which according to him was the result of national resolve and unity, should also inspire a similar spirit in economic matters. He stressed that if the nation works with the same determination for economic improvement, Pakistan’s economy can be made stronger and more stable.
Attending the conference for the third consecutive time, the Governor welcomed the large presence of foreign delegates and the business community and gave credit to the organizer Bashir Jan Muhammad and his team. Describing Karachi as a major hub of the country’s economy, he stressed that a strong business community is essential for automatic economic stability.
The Governor said that the PEOC not only provides a platform for industry experts but is also a means of promoting international trade relations. He added that this event reflects Pakistan’s commitment to building its economy on strong foundations and moving towards global standards.
Reaffirming his commitment to the trade sector, he said that the doors of the Governor House are always open to solve the problems of business leaders and he tries to provide them with all possible support. He urged the citizens to become good ambassadors of Pakistan and highlight the country’s positive image around the world.
To illustrate the immense potential of the Pakistani people, the Governor cited historical examples, stating that Emirates Airline was founded by PIA, a Pakistani served as the governor of the Saudi State Bank for fifteen years, and Pakistani professionals played a significant role in Qatar’s economic development.
He also highlighted an ongoing initiative at the Governor House under which 50,000 children are being provided with modern courses in AI and IT, through which, according to him, the youth are earning thousands of dollars and moving towards self-sufficiency.
Governor Tessori reiterated that just as the armed forces proved the country’s defense to be secure through the victory of May 10, the result is that now important world leaders are visiting Pakistan and are openly praising the nation and its Field Marshal.
Earlier, Chief Executive Rashid Jan Muhammad warmly welcomed the Governor. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of awards for excellent performance to several personalities, including the Federal Minister for the Board of Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh. The organizers also presented a commemorative shield to Governor Tessori.