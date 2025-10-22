WUHU, China, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From October 17 to 20, 2025, the ‘Innovation · Defining the Future’ — JETOUR JMA Global Media Alliance Tech Tour was held in Wuhu, Anhui Province. Media representatives from around the world visited JETOUR’s headquarters to participate in a series of immersive activities, including technology exhibitions, product co-creation workshops, and test drives. The program provided global guests with an in-depth look at JETOUR’s innovation journey and the latest advancements in hybrid technology.

Global Innovation Conference: Showcasing New “Premium Hybrid Off-Road” Breakthroughs

During the event, global media attended the “Innovation·Defining the Future” Global Innovation Conference 2025. They gained extensive insights into group’s advancements in off-road, hybrid, and intelligent. JETOUR also presented its technological breakthroughs and product portfolio under the “Travel+” strategy.

JETOUR highlighted the Generation of All-terrain Intelligent Architecture (GAIA). It has been optimized for typical off-road conditions, significantly enhancing the vehicle’s off-road capability and adaptability across various terrains.

The G700 — the brand’s first premium off-road vehicle built on the GAIA architecture — was a key focus for media. Equipped with front and rear differential locks and an electronic virtual center lock, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and wades up to 970 mm, positioning it as a top solution in hybrid off-road.

Global Media Co-Creation: In-Depth Dialogue From Technology to Market

Throughout the event, global media engaged in discussions on “Building a Hybrid Off-Road Technology Brand” and “Gaining Strong User Acceptance in the Premium Off-Road Segment”, contributing valuable input to JETOUR’s global development.

Mr. Yan Jun, Executive Vice President of JETOUR International, expressed his gratitude: “JETOUR’s globalization is made possible by the support of our media partners worldwide. We sincerely appreciate their role in sharing the spirit of ‘Travel+’ with users globally.”

With the global debut of the G700, JETOUR is redefining the premium hybrid off-road experience, delivering innovative mobility solutions and expanding its global footprint. Through close collaboration with international media, JETOUR is strengthening its position in the premium hybrid off-road segment and advancing its vision to become the world’s leading hybrid off-road brand.

