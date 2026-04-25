slamabad, April 26 (PPI)

Former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan said that the Iranian Foreign Minister’s visit expresses confidence in Pakistan’s mediation.

Sardar Masood Khan, who previously served as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US, China, and the UN, explained that Pakistan has consistently maintained active diplomatic ties between Washington and Tehran since initial talks.

He highlighted several important diplomatic initiatives, including Field Marshal Asim Munir’s crucial visit to Tehran, where he held discussions with the Iranian leadership. Additionally, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif undertook high-level diplomatic missions to capitals like Doha, Riyadh, and Ankara. The purpose of these meetings was to foster regional harmony, express solidarity with Iran, and enhance Pakistan’s status as a credible facilitator.

Khan further revealed that Pakistan is actively facilitating the exchange of proposals between Washington and Tehran. He confirmed that multiple proposals have been put forward by both sides, while Iran’s recent response was conveyed to the US via Islamabad, highlighting Pakistan’s indispensable role in these delicate diplomatic communications.

The former diplomat expressed hope that an American delegation is expected to visit Pakistan soon. This will pave the way for indirect negotiations, allowing both countries to continue discussions through Islamabad, which will serve as a crucial bridge to narrow their differences.

He explained that the diplomatic process has now entered a more structured phase after initial contacts. This new phase is systematically addressing the legal, technical, and political aspects of a potential agreement.

Emphasizing that all disputes are ultimately resolved through dialogue, he reiterated the importance of continuous contact. He concluded that Pakistan’s leadership has maintained close contact with global powers and regional counterparts, which has enhanced its international importance and status.

Sardar Masood Khan confirmed that Pakistan is committed to its efforts with patience and steadfastness, playing a significant role in promoting peace and stability not only regionally but also globally.