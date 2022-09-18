Jamali appreciates relief, rehabilitation activities

Quetta: Acting Governor Balochistan, Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, while appreciating the relief and rehabilitation activities carried out by the government and philanthropists in the wake of recent floods in the province, has said with the assistance of philanthropists, the biggest challenge of rehabilitating the flood affectees would be coped up with.

These views were expressed by him while talking to a delegation who called on him here on Sunday under the leadership of Moulana Ali Muhammad Turab, Ameer, Jamiat Ahle Hadith, Balochistan and Qari Habib Ahmed Mir Muhammadi, President, Zum Welfare Trust. Jamali said that as a united nation, we would have to work for the relief and rehabilitation of rain and flood affected people of the province and the country.

Appreciating the role of government and philanthropists in rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in the wake of recent floods that wreaked havoc in Balochistan, he said that with the assistance of philanthropists, the biggest challenge of rehabilitating the flood affectees would be coped up with.