JSM rallies against settlement of Afghan refugees in Sindh

LARKANA: A large protest rally was held from Allahabad to Attatürk Tower here on Sunday against the unlawful raid on the house of the Chairman of Jeay Sindh Mahaz Riyaz Chandio, the settlement of Afghans and other refugees, aliens and the non-rehabilitation of the flood victims by Sindh rulers.

On this occasion, the leaders Zulfikar Buledi, Anwar Domki, Ghulam Nabi Magnejo, Mudassar, Hussain Bakhsh Sheikh, Mor Buledi, Shaukat Magsi and others said that refugees are a nuisance and cancer for people of Sindh who have harmed the people and ruined their lives.

They alleged that Afghans are involved in bringing and selling contraband goods due to which robberies and other crimes have become a daily routine and the young generation is dying due to drug addiction hence all of them should be deported forthwith.

They said that they strongly condemn the attack on the house of Chairman Riyaz Ali Chandeo adding that peaceful workers are being killed or whisked away by such attacks in the province, which is not acceptable in any way. They said that the Sindh government has made the flood victims helpless which has accelerated the market of corruption.

They demanded to stop harassing the chairman Riaz Chandio and expel all the refugees and compensate the damage caused by the flood to the victims, otherwise the scope of the protest will be increased.