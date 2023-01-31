Karakoram Express to be upgraded like Green Line

Lahore: Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the facilities and services in newly upgraded Green Line train. The meeting decided to impose a fine on those who were found spitting and causing damage to Green Line train.

The authorities also decided to upgrade Karakoram Express on a pattern of Green Line Express. The minister said that other trains would also be upgraded gradually. During the meeting, a briefing was given on the auction of shops on railway land and direction was given to review the policy.

The meeting was also briefed on salaries and payment of pension. The meeting discussed in detail the impact of increased fuel prices on railways operational cost. PM Shehbaz Sharif last week inaugurated the train and inspected passenger train equipped with recently imported Chinese bogies.

According to Pakistan Railways, the Green Line train after starting its journey from Margalla station will have stops at Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Lahore, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rohri, Hyderabad and Drug Road on the way. The train will be operated with new coaches imported from China recently.

The turnaround time of the Green Line is set at 22 hours which will be reduced gradually. On the instructions of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, breakfast, lunch, hi-tea and dinner will be provided to the passengers during the journey. Apart from this, high-quality bedding and utility kits will also be provided to the passengers.