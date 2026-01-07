The Speaker of the National Assembly has termed the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A
from the Indian Constitution a conspiracy to erase the identity of the Kashmiri people, highlighting the serious human rights violations ongoing in the occupied territory.
In his message on Kashmir’s Right to Self-Determination Day, the Speaker stressed that the Kashmir issue is the incomplete agenda of the partition of the subcontinent.
He emphasized that it is imperative to give the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations resolutions. The continued non-implementation of the United Nations Security Council resolution passed on January 5, 1949, was termed a major point of concern.
The Speaker reiterated the commitment that the Parliament of Pakistan will continue to advocate for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people on all international forums.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to providing continuous diplomatic, political, and moral support for the Kashmiri cause.
The Speaker expressed confidence that the Kashmiri people cannot be deprived of their goal of freedom and justice for long.
He concluded by saying that the time is not far when the sun of freedom will rise in the occupied valley and the Kashmiri people will breathe in a free atmosphere.