KATI Hopes New Sindh Governor Nihal Hashmi Will Boost Trade and Industry

KARACHI: The leadership of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry has congratulated Nihal Hashmi on his appointment as Governor of Sindh, expressing optimism that his leadership will contribute to the promotion of industrial and commercial activities in the province, particularly in Karachi. According to Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Zahid Hameed, Vice President Syed Muhammad Talha Ali, and members of the association's managing committee extended their best wishes to the newly appointed governor.

The business leaders described Nihal Hashmi as an experienced and capable political figure, expressing confidence that under his leadership the province of Sindh, especially Karachi, would witness further growth in industrial and trade activities. Muhammad Ikram Rajput stated that the business community, particularly in the Korangi Industrial Area, expects the Governor of Sindh to play an effective role in addressing the challenges faced by industries and in facilitating greater investment in the province. He added that the business community is hopeful that the governor will actively engage with stakeholders to help create a more conducive environment for economic growth.

Rajput further expressed hope that the governor would serve as a bridge between government institutions and the industrial sector, helping to resolve pressing issues faced by businesses while promoting industrial development, increasing exports, and improving the overall business climate in the province. Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya also reiterated that the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry would continue to cooperate fully with the government in efforts aimed at resolving the issues faced by industrialists and strengthening Pakistan's economy. He extended his best wishes to Governor Nihal Hashmi and expressed confidence that under his leadership new opportunities for industrial development and economic stability would emerge across Sindh.

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