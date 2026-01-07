The constitutional procedure to appoint the crucial role of Leader of the Opposition is set to commence during the forthcoming parliamentary session, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has confirmed.
According to a report today, speaking informally with journalists at Parliament House, the Speaker outlined the initial steps for filling the significant legislative position.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq clarified that any further advancement on the matter is contingent upon the successful verification and authentication of signatures submitted by opposition members.