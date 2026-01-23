Karachi: The Karachi Interbank Offered Rate (KIBOR) displayed steady figures across various tenors, reflecting a stable economic outlook amid expectations for upcoming economic indicators. The rates, set by banks for lending to one another, have remained largely static, suggesting a cautious approach in the financial markets.
According to State Bank of Pakistan, the KIBOR rates for January 22, 2026, show slight variations across different tenors. The one-week bid and offer rates stand at 10.17% and 10.67% respectively, while the two-week rates are slightly lower at 10.11% and 10.61%. The one-month tenor exhibits a bid rate of 10.05% and an offer rate of 10.55%.
For longer tenors, the three-month and six-month rates are both set at 9.99% for bids and 10.24% for offers. The nine-month tenor presents a bid rate of 9.99% with an offer rate slightly higher at 10.49%. The one-year tenor shows a minimal dip with a bid rate of 9.98% and an offer rate of 10.48%.
These figures indicate a period of relative stability in the interbank lending rates, as market participants await further economic data and signals from policymakers.
