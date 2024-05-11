﻿Lahore win National Women’s One-Day Tournament

Lahore Women beat Karachi Women by eight wickets to win the National One-Day Tournament at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Saturday.

In a match reduced to 27 overs per side due to overnight rain, Karachi Women lost all 10 wickets for 65 runs to be bowled out for 108 in 23.4 overs after being 43 for no loss at one stage. Lahore bowlers Anam Amin and Ayesha Bilal grabbed three wickets each, conceding 12 and 18 runs, respectively, while Quratulain snapped up two for 23.

For Karachi, openers Laiba Fatima and Yusra Amir scored 30 and 24 runs, respectively. In reply, Lahore romped to victory for the loss of two wickets in 22.2 overs after Iram Javed and Kaynat Hafeez put on 63 runs for the unfinished third wicket. Iram remained unbeaten on a 67-ball 55 with five fours and two sixes, while Kaynat scored a 34-ball 22 with three fours.

Scores in brief:

Karachi Women 108 all out, 23.4 overs (Laiba Fatima 30, Yusra Amir 24; Anam Amin 3-12, Ayesha Bilal 3-18, Quratulain 2-23)

Lahore Women 114-2, 22.2 overs (Iram Javed 55 not out, Kaynat Hafeez 22 not out)

Player of the final – Iram Javed (Lahore Women)

Best batter – Iram Javed (400 runs)

Best bowler – Quratulain (23 wickets)

Best wicketkeeper – Soha Fatima (15 dismissals)

Player of the Tournament – Omaima Sohail (384 runs and 20 wickets)