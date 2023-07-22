LHC orders PCB chief poll within 22 days

LAHORE:Lahore High Court has ordered Cricket Board’s chairman election to be conducted within 22 days. While delivering the verdict on the Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board appointment case, Lahore High Court ordered to complete the formation of the Board of Governors within 15 days and to conduct election of the Chairman within next 7 days. The written verdict by LHC states that with the change of every government, cases challenging the PCB appointments start flooding the courts. State is meddling the institutions, which leads to instability and uncertainty in the country.

On 22nd June, the notification for the change in the Board of Governors was issued unlawfully, whereas the notification for the formation of the management committee on 5th July stood valid, as the federal government possess the authority to constitute the management committee.