Man gunned down near Naundero

NAUNDERO: A young man was allegedly gunned down by armed men who attacked his house in Phupota village located within the limits of Ketty Mumtaz police station on Sunday morning.

Police said that the man, Muharram Phulpoto, was busy drinking tea to go to the jungle to collect fuel wood for sale to earn livelihood for his family when the armed men entered his house and showered him with bullets.

Ketty Mumtaz police further said that the deceased and the armed men are cousins as they accused Raja Phulpoto and his companions of the murder attack which took place over domestic affairs. They further said that they had arrested Hakim Phulpoto, brother of Raja Phulpoto, and after lodging FIR, further arrests will be made.