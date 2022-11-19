Man kills sister-in-law, nephew near Kasur

KASUR: A man killed his sister-in-law and nephew, and injured brother over a domestic issue in Dhakko village near Kasur on Saturday.

According to police, Inamullah accused his sister-in-law of using magic on him and opened fire on brother’s family in Dhakko near Chunian taluka of Kasur. As a result, his nephew was killed on the spot while his sister-in-law Mehwish and his brother Azimullah were injured seriously.

The body and the injured were rushed to Tehsil Hospital Chunian, where Mehwish died while Azimullah was referred to Lahore for further treatment. Saddar police have started search for the culprit. A mourning atmosphere prevailed in the locality.