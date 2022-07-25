Latest:

Maoists rule the roost in Chhattisgarh, force India’s telecom to abandon work

Bijapur, July 25, 2022 (PPI-OT):In India, armed Maoists late Sunday torched three vehicles owned by a telecommunications company at Paddeda village in the Bijapur restive district, forcing it to abandon the work and leave the area. Cable-laying was in progress when a heavy machine and a couple of pickups were set ablaze. The labourers were beaten up and driven away.

