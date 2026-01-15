KARACHI: High Commissioner of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr. Munsoo Kurrimbaccus, has emphasized the importance of joint efforts by Pakistan and Mauritius to reinstate the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) that once facilitated preferential market access for around 120 commodities between the two nations. He pointed out that the agreement had lapsed due to various factors and asserted that its restoration could considerably enhance bilateral trade.
According to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, during a meeting at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the Mauritian High Commissioner highlighted the longstanding diplomatic relationship between Pakistan and Mauritius, which dates back to 1970. He noted that Pakistan was the first country to establish an embassy in Mauritius after its independence, though he observed that trade between the two countries has slowed in recent years and requires immediate focus.
The meeting was attended by several dignitaries, including Honorary Consul General of Mauritius in Karachi Sohail Yasin Suleman, President KCCI Muhammad Rehan Hanif, and other prominent figures from the KCCI. The High Commissioner pointed out the trade imbalance, with Mauritius importing more from Pakistan than it exports. He recalled past exports of Mauritian pineapples and tropical fruits to Pakistan and suggested exploring new opportunities in this area.
He also encouraged Pakistan to boost its pharmaceutical exports to Mauritius, noting the competitive pricing of Pakistani pharmaceuticals. However, he acknowledged challenges related to certification and regulatory compliance that need to be addressed.
On tourism, the High Commissioner mentioned Mauritius's efforts to position itself as a premium tourist destination, despite its limited popularity among Pakistani travelers. In the Halal food sector, he highlighted the potential for Pakistani exporters, given the specific preferences of the Mauritian Muslim community for fresh Halal meat over frozen products.
The High Commissioner also discussed Mauritius's focus on the blue and green economies, with an interest in ocean-based industries and marine-derived pharmaceuticals, inviting collaboration with Pakistan in these areas.
President KCCI Muhammad Rehan Hanif welcomed the Mauritian delegation, expressing a strong interest in enhancing economic relations between the two countries. He emphasized the opportunities for collaboration in various sectors and assured KCCI's commitment to fostering mutual investments and B2B engagements.
Rehan Hanif also praised the efforts of Sohail Yasin Suleman, the Honorary Consul General of Mauritius in Karachi, in strengthening bilateral ties and supporting the exploration of business opportunities in Mauritius by the Pakistani business community.