On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam today issued a stern call to the international community to take “decisive action” against India for alleged human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and to compel the reversal of its “illegal” 2019 actions.
In a message released by the Press Information Department, the Minister for Kashmir Affairs reaffirmed Pakistan”s “unwavering support” for what he described as the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for self-determination, a right he noted is enshrined in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.
The minister identified the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as one of the world”s oldest unresolved conflicts, attributing its persistence since 1948 to what he termed “India’s stubbornness” in implementing the relevant UNSC resolutions and granting the promised right.
The statement painted a grim picture of life in the region, claiming the population suffers immense hardship under a “draconian Indian regime.” It alleged that “true representatives of the Kashmiri people” are incarcerated, with thousands of political activists arbitrarily detained.
Furthermore, Engr Muqam asserted that freedom of expression remains curtailed, with local media allegedly coerced into following the official narrative. He specifically condemned India”s unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, which he contended were aimed at altering the region”s demographic makeup and disempowering its people.
Despite what he described as intense repression by Indian occupation forces, the minister praised the “indomitable spirit” of the Kashmiri people. He stated that Pakistan honours their resilience and pays tribute to their “countless sacrifices” for the Kashmir cause.
The message served as a reminder to the global community, particularly the United Nations, that a “free and impartial plebiscite” promised under UNSC resolutions has yet to be held.
Concluding his message, Engr Muqam assured Kashmiris that Pakistan would always “stand shoulder-to-shoulder” with them, vowing to continue providing moral, political, and diplomatic support on all platforms until justice is done and their right to self-determination is achieved.