Minor girl raped in Shahdadkot

SHAHDADKOT: A seven-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped in Sabzi Mandi area of Shahdadkot on Thursday.

The father of the girl filed a complaint of the incident in A Section Police Station. According to father Sanaullah, accused Abdul Ghafoor Magsi raped his daughter Fatima, aged seven after luring her with some candies. A complete medical examination of the raped girl has been conducted in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. The case will be registered after receiving the medical report, said the police.