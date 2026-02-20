Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Syed Owais Qadir Shah, stated in a message on the occasion of International Mother Language Day today that the preservation of mother tongues is a fundamental means to strengthen the constitution, democracy, and the legislative process.
He emphasized that protecting languages is synonymous with protecting the voice of the people.
Mr. Shah described the Sindh Assembly as a symbol of respect and a supporter of all mother tongues in the province.
He elaborated that public concerns are more effectively highlighted when expressed in their mother tongue, noting the significant role of language in the democratic process.
The Speaker observed that attachment to one’s language provides intellectual strength to nations, and that Sindh’s traditions, history, and civilization are alive through its native languages.
Syed Owais Qadir Shah added that connecting the younger generation to their mother tongue is a national responsibility.
According to the Speaker, International Mother Language Day conveys a message of mutual respect, tolerance, and unity.
In his concluding remarks, Mr. Shah urged citizens to “pledge to play a collective role in the preservation and promotion of our mother tongues.”