During the General Elections 2024, the Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from NA-60 Jhelum-I was elected with 99,973 votes, which comprised 42 percent of the 237,717 ballots cast, and accounted for only 19 percent of the 538,897 registered voters in the constituency.
According to a report by Free and Fair Election Network, final consolidated result (Form-49) of the constituency showed the voter turnout stood at 44 percent. Despite the victory, the winner did not have the support of the majority of voters who exercised their right to vote on February 8, 2024, as 132,030, or 56 percent of them, voted for other candidates, indicating they did not want the winner to represent them.
The runner-up candidate secured 38 percent of the ballots cast; the third-placed candidate received 10 percent, while the remaining candidates collectively secured seven percent of the votes. As many as 5,714 or two percent of the total ballots were declared invalid, meaning they did not go to any candidate.
This story is part of FAFEN’s constituency-wise analysis on the unrepresentativeness of Pakistan’s electoral outcomes. The series highlights how the First-Past-The-Post (FPTP) system can skew representation in multi-candidate electoral contests of Pakistan, where three or more contenders are common. In such contests, a majority of voters may feel unrepresented and raise questions about the legitimacy, which may potentially contribute to political instability.